Celtics avoid luxury tax, keep core intact in trio of deals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics had two goals ahead of the annual trade deadline: Get under the luxury tax threshold and avoid shaking up their core eight-man rotation. They succeeded at both. Boston was one of the NBA’s busiest teams Thursday, trading seven role players and adding two in deals with Orlando, San Antonio and Houston. Injured guard PJ Dozier, big man Bol Bol and a future second-round pick went to the Magic in exchange for a protected 2023 second-round pick. Josh Richardson and guard Romeo Langford went to the Spurs in exchange for guard Derrick White. And Point guard Dennis Schroder and big men Enes Kanter Freedom and Bruno Fernando went to the Rockets for Daniel Theis.