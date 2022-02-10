For many asylum-seekers, flying to Mexico is ticket to US

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SOMERTON, Ariz. (AP) — For nationalities that don’t need a visa, Mexico can be the ticket to seeking asylum in the United States. They fly to the U.S. border, walk across in broad daylight and surrender to agents. In doing so, they escape the Biden administration’s sweeping restrictions on seeking humanitarian protection. But Mexico is increasingly restricting visitors, making it more difficult and dangerous to reach the border. Mexico ended visa-free travel from Venezuela last month after similar measures on travel from Brazil and Ecuador. The South American countries have accounted for large numbers of asylum hopefuls at the U.S. border with Mexico.