Woman burned in Albuquerque apartment fire last month dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was seriously burned in a northeast Albuquerque apartment fire last month has died. Albuquerque police say 29-year-old Ashleigh Keeto died from her injuries Monday at a burn center in Lubbock, Texas. Police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins told the Albuquerque Journal that Keeto’s death is being investigated as a homicide based on information from arson investigators. Keeto and a man were pulled from the fire and both were hospitalized in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation. A medical update in the male victim wasn’t immediately available Thursday.