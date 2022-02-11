Walker’s past could let Warnock keep Senate seat, rivals say

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker’s Republican rivals for U.S. Senate in Georgia say reports by The Associated Press about the former football great’s past leave the GOP vulnerable to losing the race if the party nominates him. The AP reported Thursday that police in Texas once confiscated a gun from Walker after a 2001 domestic disturbance. The AP also cited police records in which his ex-wife and former girlfriends said he made a string of violent threats. Republican candidates Gary Black and Latham Saddler asserted on Friday that the GOP can’t risk nominating someone with Walker’s baggage. Walker’s history has done little to deter overall Republican support for his candidacy. He’s been endorsed by the Senate’s top Republicans and former President Donald Trump.