Pointer, Morris lead No. 14 LSU women past Texas A&M 74-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and No. 14 LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58. Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M and Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds. After LSU trailed 33-27 at halftime, Pointer scored five points early in the third quarter and the Tigers drew within 35-34 near the 7-minute mark. LSU went in front when Autumn Newby made two free throws for a 43-42 lead at 3:29 of the third. Morris scored LSU’s first seven points of the fourth quarter and with a 61-51 lead the Tigers were not threatened again, outscoring the Aggies 20-9 in the period.