SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell had 21 points and Texas State cruised past Arkansas State 84-67. Isiah Small had 19 points and five steals for the Bobcats (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference), who have won six straight. Norchad Omier had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6).