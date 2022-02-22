Judge: Depositions of Texans QB can begin in assault suits

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. Hardin says a grand jury could make a decision by April 1. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, says most of the women have been deposed and it’s time for Watson to do the same. Judge Rabeea Collier ruled those women who didn’t file a criminal complaint against Watson can have their lawyer depose him while the others have to wait until after April 1.