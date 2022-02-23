Jones scores 21, sparks No. 20 Texas rally past TCU 75-66

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 21 points and No. 20 Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half and beat TCU 75-66. Marcus Carr scored 19 and Timmy Allen had 17 for Texas. The Longhorns reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time in six years. The win ensured Texas will finish no worse than .500 in the Big 12 under first-year coach Chris Beard. Texas trailed 48-38 with 13 minutes to play before hot shooting from Jones and lock-down defense sparked a run to grab the lead.