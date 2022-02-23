Rangers top prospect Jung has surgery to repair torn labrum

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung has had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The procedure Wednesday ended the third baseman’s chance of being an option for the big league roster this spring. Jung was lifting weights before the opening of the team’s minor league camp in Arizona when he felt discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. He was initially diagnosed last week with a strain. Jung is expected to be out at least six months before he could DH in games. He’s not on the Rangers’ 40-man roster, so could be in the minor league camp.