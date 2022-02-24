New Mexico officer wounded, 1 suspect dead, 2nd at large

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Officials say an encounter between a New Mexico officer and two suspects left the officer wounded, one of the suspects dead and the other at large after she escaped in a police vehicle. The identities of the wounded officer from Hobbs, near the Texas border, and the man who died weren’t immediately released. But a police statement identified the escaped suspect as 28-year-old Janessa Perez of Hobbs. City spokeswoman Meghan Mooney says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to recover. Police say the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the officer encountered what appeared to a stranded vehicle. The New Mexico State Police are investigating.