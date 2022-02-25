Ex-San Antonio officer indicted for firing at juveniles

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former San Antonio police officer has been indicted for firing at fleeing juveniles suspected of trying to open car doors. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Oscar Cruz Jr. was indicted on a count of deadly conduct with a firearm. Cruz had been suspended indefinitely after the March 2020 incident. Cruz tried to detain a juvenile while responding to a call about juveniles pulling on vehicle door handles. Cruz chased the youth on foot when another juvenile threw a rock that hit him in the face. Cruz fired two shots at the fleeing youths and missed them. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.