Activism grows nationwide in response to school book bans

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and HILLEL ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The wave of book bannings around the country has reached a level not seen for decades. So has the level of the response. It ranges from local activists like the Florida Freedom to Read Project, founded by two mothers living in Orange County, to a lawsuit filed in Missouri by the American Civil Liberties Union aimed at preventing districts from banning books like “Gender Queer” and “The Bluest Eye.” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle says he will personally donate $500,000 for a book defense fund to be run in partnership with PEN America. A conservative advocacy group says the bans aren’t aimed at removing books entirely, but to get them off K-12 school shelves.