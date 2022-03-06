‘The Batman’ screening features guest appearance: A real bat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A real bat made made a surprise guest appearance at a Texas showing of “The Batman” this weekend. The bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater Friday night, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried to get the critter out. Their attempts were unsuccessful. The audience were offered refunds, but most decided to stick it out and, according to one moviegoer, watch the film “bat and all.” KXAN reports the Moviehouse & Eatery believes someone snuck the bat into the Austin theater as a prank.