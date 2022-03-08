Collection from lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade goes to TWU

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging to the late Texas lawyer Sarah Weddington will become part of Texas Woman’s University’s permanent collection. At the age of 26, Weddington successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court. The university in Denton said Tuesday that before Weddington died at 76 in December, she donated her papers to TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership. Over her career, Weddington was also a state lawmaker, adviser to President Jimmy Carter and a professor, teaching at TWU and the University of Texas at Austin.