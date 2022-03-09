Kennesaw State’s interim president sole finalist for top job

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — The interim president of Kennesaw State University has been named the sole finalist for the permanent position. The Georgia Board of Regents and University System of Georgia made the announcement Tuesday of Kathy “Kat” Schwaig as the sole finalist in the search for a new president. Schwaig has been the Dinos Eminent Scholar Chair of Entrepreneurial Management and professor of information systems. She’s also served as the dean of KSU’s Michael J. Coles College of Business. Schwaig joined the faculty at KSU in 2002. Before joining KSU, she was on the faculty at Georgia State University, the University of South Carolina and Baylor University in Texas.