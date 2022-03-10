Fields, Keys lead Cowgirls past Tech 74-58 in Big 12 opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lauren Fields scored 22 points, Lexy Keyes added 19 and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State took control in the second half to defeat eighth-seeded Texas Tech 73-58 in the Big 12 Conference tournament first round. The Cowgirls hit three 3-pointers and scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to ensure a quarterfinal date with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Baylor on Friday. Keys and Fields both had 14 points in the second half. Vivian Gray scored 20 points for the Lady Raiders, who were outscored 45-24 in the second half.