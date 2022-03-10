Police: Texas officers fatally shot armed standoff suspect

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas (AP) — Police in a Southeast Texas lakefront community say a standoff involving an armed suspect ended when tactical squad officers fatally shot him. City and police officials initially told reporters 46-year-old William Weldon was found dead in his house in Clear Lake Shores after a domestic-disturbance call led to an hours-long standoff Wednesday. However, Police Chief Tracy Keele said Thursday that officers shot Weldon when he met them with a gun. An officer dispatched to the house earlier Wednesday was met with a gunshot from inside. The officer injured his shoulder diving from the porch to safety. Weldon’s girlfriend later escaped.