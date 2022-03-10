Texas police officer indicted for shooting suspect dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder count in the fatal shooting last year of a murder suspect. The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Forest Hill police Officer Logan Barr on Thursday for the deadly June 9 shooting of knife-wielding Michael Lee Ross Jr. A state investigation found that Ross, who was 32, posed no immediate threat when Barr shot from a distance of 20 feet. Ross was sought for the stabbing death of Kieona Hall in a convenience store parking lot. Barr had initially been charged with aggravated assault.