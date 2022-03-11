No. 7 Texas pushes past pesky K-State in Big 12 quarterfinal

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lauren Ebo tied a career-high 17 points, and No. 7 Texas beat Kansas State 72-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Rori Harmon had 16, Aliyah Matharu scored 15 and Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 for the Longhorns, who will play No. 10 Iowa State in the semifinals. Ayoka Lee led Kansas State with 16, going 7 of 8 from the field, while Emilee Ebert had 15 and Serena Sundell added 11.