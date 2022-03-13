Bueckers, Clark among returning stars in women’s NCAA field

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are back in the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament after taking center stage last year in one of the most anticipated women’s Sweet 16 games. Bueckers and UConn are a No. 2 seed in this year’s field. Clark has Iowa back in tourney as well. But they’re not the only stars to watch. Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Stanford’s Haley Jones, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Louisville’s Emily Engstler all are capable of leading their teams to the women’s title on basketball courts that’ll be emblazoned with “March Madness” for the first time.