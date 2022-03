DENTON, Texas — Rubin Jones scored a bucket with 3:15 left in overtime to give North Texas a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 67-63 win over Texas State in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Mardrez McBride had a career-high 24 points to lead the Mean Green. Nighael Ceaser led the Bobcats with 14 points.