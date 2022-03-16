US families, some personnel depart Mexico consulate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has authorized the departure of families and some personnel at the U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo. The move came after drug cartel gunmen fired at the U.S. consulate building in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. The State Department also advised U.S. citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas, the state where Nuevo Laredo is located. The gunfire late Sunday and early Monday came in retaliation for the arrest of drug gang leader Juan Gerardo Treviño. The Justice Department said Wednesday an indictment unsealed against Treviño charges him with 11 drug counts that could send him to prison for life. Mexican officials extradited him Tuesday.