California lawmakers vote to make abortions cheaper

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to make abortions much cheaper for people on private health insurance plans. The Assembly voted on Thursday to ban private health plans from charging things like co-pays or deductibles for abortions. The bill is headed for a Senate vote before heading to the governor’s desk. If signed into law, California would become the fourth state to ban these fees. Democrats are trying to make it easier to get an abortion in California ahead of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade. A bill would create a fund of public and private dollars to help people coming to California to get abortions.