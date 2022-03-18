3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — A funeral home says a Nebraska couple and their adult daughter were killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday afternoon, killing 58-year-old pilot William Lauber and his wife, 58-year-old Christine Lauber, both of Milford, Nebraska, and 21-year-old Regan Lauber, of Lincoln, Nebraska. The plane crashed near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. William and Christine Lauber were owners of Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services in Milford. The funeral home’s director, Doug Wymore, said Friday that the family had been visiting their other daughter in Austin, Texas, and were on their way back home to Nebraska when the plane crashed.