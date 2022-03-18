NCAA women’s tournament features 12 Black female coaches

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The women’s NCAA Tournament features a dozen Black female head coaches, doubling the number from last year’s tourney. While South Carolina Dawn Staley sees the increase as an indication of the success Black coaches can have when given the chance. But there has been marginal progress when it comes to the hiring process. There were nine openings at Power Five schools this season and only two Black women filled those vacancies: Marisa Moseley at Wisconsin and Johnnie Harris at Auburn. Counting the two hires, out of the 65 Power Five schools there were 12 Black women head coaches. Neither Wisconsin nor Auburn are in the tournament, but both schools finished with more wins than they did last year.