North Carolina’s Manek ejected for throwing elbow vs Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — North Carolina’s Brady Manek has been ejected for elbowing Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan in the face in their NCAA Tournament second-round game. Manek had a season-high 26 points when he was ejected. Manek threw the elbow while blocking out Sochan for a rebound in the second half Saturday. Moments earlier, Manek hit a 3-pointer that gave the eighth-seeded Tar Heels a 25-point lead against the defending champs. Sochan fell to the court as a referee whistled a foul on Manek. The flagrant foul ruling and ejection came after a review.