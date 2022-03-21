Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico is the second person tried on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is expected to hear attorneys’ closing arguments Tuesday for the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. His trial in is the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. The judge heard testimony Monday from three government witnesses. Griffin helped found a group called Cowboys for Trump. He is one of the few riot defendants who isn’t accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in any violence or destruction.