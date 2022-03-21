Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama warned as storm approaches

DALLAS (AP) — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas, including the cities of Baton Rouge and Jackson, Mississippi, could see strong tornadoes. Louisiana’s federal and state authorities reminded thousands of hurricane survivors living in government-provided mobile homes and recreational vehicle trailers to have an evacuation plan ready as the structures might not withstand the expected weather.