Utah governor becomes latest to veto transgender sports ban

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor vetoed a ban on transgender students playing girls’ sports on Tuesday. The move was aimed at protecting vulnerable kids during a wave of similar legislation in nearly a dozen conservative-leaning states. The ban’s supporters announced they planned to convene lawmakers to try and override the veto on Friday. They argue transgender girls could eventually dominate and change the nature of girls sports. But advocates for transgender kids say banning the small group from competition would have little impact on sports while sending a wider, deeply painful message. Cox joins Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who vetoed a statewide ban on Monday.