EXPLAINER: Why South gets more killer tornadoes at night

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

The 21st century tornado problem is far different from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Killer tornadoes hit the Southeast far more than they do in Kansas, Oklahoma or Texas. An Associated Press analysis shows that nearly 89% of tornado deaths since 2000 have happened from Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana east. Experts say there’s more people in the way. Tuesday’s deadly tornado in the New Orleans area was a perfect example of this. Tornadoes outside the Great Plains are also more likely to strike at night than they do in Oklahoma, especially in the springtime. Trees, hills and buildings also make it harder for people to track and take tornado warning seriously.