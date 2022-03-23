Man convicted of shooting student in school cafeteria dies

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of shooting a classmate in a North Texas high school cafeteria in 2018 has died in prison. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 20-year-old Chad Padilla was found unconscious Monday in his cell at the Telford Unit prison near Texarkana, Texas. The statement says life-saving efforts failed, and his death is being investigated as a suicide. Padilla was serving a 40-year prison term for shooting an Italy High School classmate in Italy, Texas, when he was a 16-year-old student. He was convicted as an adult of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault. The girl recovered.