TIPPING OFF: Texas Tech ‘D’ is next hurdle for Coach K, Duke

By The Associated Press

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 26th and final appearance in the Sweet 16 is a classic matchup of offense vs. defense. The second-seeded Blue Devils face No. 3 Texas Tech in a West Region semifinal Thursday night in San Francisco. Duke is scoring better than 80 points per game and Texas Tech has a top 10 field-goal defense and scoring defense. Michigan’s South Region meeting with Villanova in San Antonio is a rematch of the 2018 championship game. The Wildcats won that one 79-62 also in the Alamo City.