Watson gets to Cleveland for physical, possible introduction

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson stepped away from depositions and allegations of sexual misconduct to meet his new team. Wearing an orange throwback Browns jacket, Watson arrived at Cleveland’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, the first step for him and a franchise investing in a player who has been accused by 22 women of sexual assault and harassment. The Browns traded for Watson last week. Watson was scheduled to undergo a physical. The team is still ironing out plans for a possible introductory news conference. The 26-year-old Watson spent two days this week in Houston giving depositions in civil lawsuits filed by female massage therapists, who allege he harassed and assaulted them during massage appointments.