DeSantis signs bill targeting explicit books in schools

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday to give parents a say in the books that schools can and can’t have in their libraries. Saying Florida public schools are making sexually explicit books available to children, It will force all elementary schools to provide a searchable list of every book available in their libraries or used in instruction. School boards must let the public know when they plan to consider approving new instructional books and allow anyone to comment. Any objections to the material, from a parent or not, must be reported to the state. The bill also sets a 12-year term limit for school board members.