A mixture of sadness and pride for Patty T at Mission Hills

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — This is the final year the LPGA Tour’s first major is at Mission Hills in California. That brings sadness and pride to Patty Tavatanakit. She took a picture of her name on the Wall of Champions from her wire-to-wire win last year. But she’s sad to see so much tradition left behind. Chevron is the new title sponsor and moving the tournament to Houston next year. Along with pumping more money into the women’s game, Chevron is moving the date to May. That means no more conflicts of top amateurs having to choose between a major and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.