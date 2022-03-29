Stars take over wild-card spot with 3-2 win over Ducks

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson scored in the third period to help the Dallas Stars rally for a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Radek Faksa had a goal, Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and the Stars moved one point ahead of Vegas for the second wild-card from the Western Conference with three games in hand. Troy Terry scored his 31st goal, Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, but the Ducks lost their 10th straight game.