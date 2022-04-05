Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’

By ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Trump administration officials are pressing Republican border governors to declare an “invasion” along the U.S-Mexico border. It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll announce “unprecedented actions” on Wednesday to deter migrants coming to Texas. Abbott has already sent thousands of state troopers and National Guard members to the border over the past year. He now says he’ll go even further after the Biden administration last week announced it will end a public health law that has limited asylum to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Border Patrol officials say they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily once the health policy, known as the Title 42 authority, expires in May.