Jury selection resumes for ex-officer’s Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection has resumed in the trial of a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who could be a key witness against him. The judge presiding over former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson’s trial in Washington, D.C., questioned prospective jurors for several hours on Monday. The process resumed Tuesday. Two other Capitol riot defendants already have been tried on federal charges arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The first two trials ended with convictions. One of Robertson’s former colleagues, Jacob Fracker, pleaded guilty last month to a conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.