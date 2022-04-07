Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer has testified that he had hoped the mob could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that day. Jurors heard that testimony on Thursday by former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker, who is a key witness for federal prosecutors at the trial of former colleague Thomas Robertson. Fracker said he initially believed that he was merely trespassing when he entered the Capitol building. However, Fracker ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring with Robertson to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021.