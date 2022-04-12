Brantley’s clutch hit in 9th lifts Astros over D-backs 2-1

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Brantley delivered a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, Jose Siri hit a homer and a key double, and the Houston Astros edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1. The game was tied at 1 in the ninth when the Astros pieced together a two-out rally against Mark Melancon started by Siri’s hustle double into right-center. It looked as though it would only be a single but Siri never stopped, sprinting into second as Pavin Smith’s throw was late. Jose Altuve followed with a walk and then Brantley pounced on the first pitch, slicing a single into left field for his third hit of the game, scoring Siri.