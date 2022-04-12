EPA proposes to list Denver area air quality as “severe”

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Agency is proposing to downgrade Colorado’s biggest population center from a “serious” to a “severe” violator of federal ozone standards. The move would force the state and industry to adopt tougher local rules to improve air quality. Colorado officials expected the recommendation after several smoggy summers that often shrouded the view of the Rockies from Denver. Tuesday’s EPA recommendation is slated to be published in the Federal Record on Wednesday. Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats who control the Legislature are pursuing legislation costing hundreds of millions of dollars to reduce pollution sources.