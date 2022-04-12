Mavs put no timetable on Doncic return with playoffs looming

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks aren’t putting a timetable on Luka Doncic’s return from a left calf strain with the club four days from opening a first-round playoff series against Utah. The team says the 23-year-old superstar has begun treatment. Doncic strained the calf late in the third quarter of what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday. Dallas opens the playoffs at home Saturday against the Jazz. The fourth-seeded Mavericks have home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since they won their only championship in 2011.