Pelicans-Spurs play-in matchup a study in resilience

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs both made it to the postseason through patience and perseverance. First-year Pelicans coach Willie Green had to adjust to star forward Zion Williamson being unavailable because of injury the entire season and also had to overcome a 1-12 start. His team has had a winning record since Thanksgiving. San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich is the career leader in NBA coaching victories and has won five championships. But his young team opened this season 4-13 and was 16 games below .500 in early March. Now they’ll meet in New Orleans in a winner-take-all Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday night.