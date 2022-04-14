Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’

By ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world’s busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there’s a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.