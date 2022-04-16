Arrests in shooting from SUV in which Cowboy was riding

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say two men have been arrested in a fatal shooting from a vehicle in which a Dallas Cowboys player was riding. Dallas cornerback Kelvin Joseph is not mentioned in a police news release that says 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English were identified as the shooters and arrested Saturday. Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, said Friday that Joseph was a passenger in the SUV from which the shots were fired on March 18, but was unarmed and did not shoot the victim, Cameron Ray. Jones and English were jailed Saturday in Dallas. Police did not immediately return a Saturday phone call for comment.