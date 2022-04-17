Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.