De La Cruz wins U.S.-based pro volleyball league’s 2nd title

DALLAS (AP) — Bethania De La Cruz has won the second Athletes Unlimited volleyball championship, outscoring runner-up Natalia Valentin-Anderson in a pro league that awards titles to athletes instead of teams. De La Cruz scored 4,652 points over the five-week season featuring 43 players. De La Cruz was the runner-up to Jordan Larson of the U.S. in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited season last year. De La Cruz is an Olympian from the Dominican Republic.

