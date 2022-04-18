President named for newly formed Vermont State University

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State College System board has announced a president for the newly established Vermont State University. It consolidates Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. Officials say Parwinder Grewal has accepted the position effective July 1. The university will welcome its first class in the fall of 2023. Officials say Grewal most recently served in leadership roles at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, a new university created through the merger of three institutions with multiple campuses. Before that, he served as department head of entomology and plant pathology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and as a distinguished professor of entomology at Ohio State University.