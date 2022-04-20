Mariners’ manager Scott Servais out due to COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager, the team said. Negrón managed Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate last season before joining the major league staff this year. Seattle is experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 cases impacting the franchise. Outfielder Mitch Haniger and catcher Luis Torrens are on the COVID-19 injured list. Servais said Tuesday that several other staff members had tested positive in recent days.