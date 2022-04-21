2nd Circuit denies Yanks request in letter unsealing case

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals has denied a request by the New York Yankees to rehear the team’s attempt to keep sealed a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing. athe appellate court said its active judges had denied the team’s petition to have the entire court hear the case or order a rehearing before a three-judge panel. Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco ordered the letter unsealed on March 21. The panel upheld an April 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to unseal the letter.